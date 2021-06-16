Advertisement

Peloton users face hacking risk, security experts say

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the...
Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the Pelton Bike+ operating system.(Source: Peloton, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Peloton Bike+ users are being warned of a security risk on the workout cycle’s touchscreen.

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with its operating system.

The threat most likely affects bikes in public spaces like hotels and gyms since hackers would need to physically deliver malicious code.

But once the code is there, Peloton users could be spied on through the bike’s camera and microphone.

Hackers could also install apps that look like Netflix or Spotify and steal login information.

Peloton released a mandatory software update to fix the issue this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Pollard
Arrest papers: Doherty High School basketball coach accused of sexual assault exchanged 495 photos with victim
The shooting reportedly happened around 3 a.m. on June 16, 2021.
1 shot outside Fountain Love’s Country Store
Crews doing emergency repairs on road.
Excessive heat may be to blame for Castle Rock roadway buckling
Customers line up at the Southwest Airlines station at the Colorado Springs Airport on June 15,...
Some delays and cancellations at Colorado Springs Airport, DIA due to Southwest Airlines outage
Monday's Most Wanted for June 14, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: June 14

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
Photo of a shooting scene from 6/10/21. Suspect pictured is Jonathan Dykas.
Secret Service helps bring in suspect following a shooting west of Colorado Springs
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Practical work’ summit for Biden, Putin: No punches or hugs
More heat and a few storms
Record-Setter Today