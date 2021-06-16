Advertisement

Nikola Jokic continues to stack Hardware, named All-NBA First Team

Jokić Becomes First Player in Franchise History to Earn All-NBA Honors in Three Straight Seasons
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates the team's double-overtime win against the...
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates the team's double-overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Taylor Kilgore
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - The historic season continues for Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Tuesday, the NBA announced that the center has been named to the All-NBA First Team as voted on by members of the media. This comes on the heels of Jokic being named the 2020-’21 NBA MVP, the first ever in Nuggets franchise history.

This was a career season for Jokic, averaging career-highs with 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 34.6 minutes per game. He also shot career-high percentages from the field (.566), behind the arc (.388) and from the free-throw line (.868) while adding 1.32 steals per game. He registered 60 double-doubles and 16 triple-doubles this season, surpassing Dikembe Mutombo for most double-doubles in Nuggets history and passing Fat Lever for most career-triple doubles as well as tying him for most triple-doubles in a single season.

The Sombor, Serbia native earned his third consecutive All-Star nomination, his first being voted as an All-Star Starter. He was named Western Conference Player of the Month twice (Dec./Jan. and March) and Western Conference Player of the Week three times (Jan. 25, Feb. 1, Mar. 22).

Jokić is the seventh Nugget to be named to an All-NBA team, joining David Thompson, Alex English, Fat Lever, Antonio McDyess, Chauncey Billups and Carmelo Anthony.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Pollard
Arrest papers: Doherty High School basketball coach accused of sexual assault exchanged 495 photos with victim
Crews doing emergency repairs on road.
Excessive heat may be to blame for Castle Rock roadway buckling
A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks
Despite the dry weather conditions, 4th of July fireworks are not in jeopardy - so far.
Fireworks ban rescinded for unincorporated El Paso County
El Paso County sheriff's deputies say they've been investigating McNair since February 2021.
Day care provider arrested in connection to infant’s death

Latest News

MELVIN GORDON
Melvin Gordon III showing off new physique, hairdo, attitude
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, squares off against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker...
MVP Nikola Jokic ejected; Suns sweep Nuggets 125-118
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova slams a forehand to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova...
Inspired by Novotna, Krejcikova wins 1st Slam title in Paris
Denmark's Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during...
In scary scene at Euro 2020, Eriksen collapses on the field