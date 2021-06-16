Nikola Jokic continues to stack Hardware, named All-NBA First Team

DENVER (KKTV) - The historic season continues for Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

The NBA hardware continues to stack up for Nikola Jokic. The MVP has been named All-NBA First Team for the 2nd time in his career. #NBA #MileHighBasketball — Taylor Kilgore (@TaylorKilgore33) June 16, 2021

Tuesday, the NBA announced that the center has been named to the All-NBA First Team as voted on by members of the media. This comes on the heels of Jokic being named the 2020-’21 NBA MVP, the first ever in Nuggets franchise history.

This was a career season for Jokic, averaging career-highs with 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 34.6 minutes per game. He also shot career-high percentages from the field (.566), behind the arc (.388) and from the free-throw line (.868) while adding 1.32 steals per game. He registered 60 double-doubles and 16 triple-doubles this season, surpassing Dikembe Mutombo for most double-doubles in Nuggets history and passing Fat Lever for most career-triple doubles as well as tying him for most triple-doubles in a single season.

The Sombor, Serbia native earned his third consecutive All-Star nomination, his first being voted as an All-Star Starter. He was named Western Conference Player of the Month twice (Dec./Jan. and March) and Western Conference Player of the Week three times (Jan. 25, Feb. 1, Mar. 22).

Jokić is the seventh Nugget to be named to an All-NBA team, joining David Thompson, Alex English, Fat Lever, Antonio McDyess, Chauncey Billups and Carmelo Anthony.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.