MISSING: 65-year-old woman last seen in El Paso County, requires medication according to sheriff’s office

MIssing woman in El Paso County 6/16/21.
MIssing woman in El Paso County 6/16/21.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a 65-year-old woman.

On Wednesday just after 4:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office shared a photo of Tina Nowosielski. She was last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1100 block of Brockdell Dr. The neighborhood is southeast of Colorado Springs and just to the west of Big Johnson Reservoir in the Security-Widefield area.

The sheriff’s office says she has a cane and need her medication.

Call 719-390-5555 if seen.

