MISSING: 65-year-old woman last seen in El Paso County, requires medication according to sheriff’s office

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a 65-year-old woman.

On Wednesday just after 4:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office shared a photo of Tina Nowosielski. She was last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1100 block of Brockdell Dr. The neighborhood is southeast of Colorado Springs and just to the west of Big Johnson Reservoir in the Security-Widefield area.

The sheriff’s office says she has a cane and need her medication.

Call 719-390-5555 if seen.

Have you seen Tina?

Last seen 6/16/21 at 11 am in the 1100 block of Brockdell Drive. (map in comments)

Last seen wearing beige shorts, beige shoes, an orange and yellow sleeveless top. She has a cane.



She needs her medication.

If seen please call us at 719-390-5555. pic.twitter.com/p4DUFRA8wL — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 16, 2021

