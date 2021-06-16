Advertisement

Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic

By WCVB Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - A message in a bottle that was sent from Rhode Island a few years ago has been found more than 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

The person who found the bottle off the mainland of Portugal said he hopes to track down the person who wrote the message.

“Last Friday I was spearfishing, and I found the bottle,” Christian Santos said. “I got it, went out and I opened it, and there was this paper in it and I brought it home.”

The message in the bottle read: “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and I’m visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.” The message also included an email address.

“I read it and then I showed it to my mom,” Santos said.

Santos used to live in Boston. Ten years ago, he and his family moved to Portugal.

After finding the bottle, he now has a message for the sender.

“I would like to tell them I found it, where it was and what I was doing, and we’re going to be friends for life,” Santos said.

It is estimated that the note was written around Thanksgiving of 2018.

Santos, along with WCVB, have tried contacting the person who wrote the message, but have had no luck so far.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Pollard
Arrest papers: Doherty High School basketball coach accused of sexual assault exchanged 495 photos with victim
The shooting reportedly happened around 3 a.m. on June 16, 2021.
1 shot outside Fountain Love’s Country Store
Crews doing emergency repairs on road.
Excessive heat may be to blame for Castle Rock roadway buckling
Customers line up at the Southwest Airlines station at the Colorado Springs Airport on June 15,...
Some delays and cancellations at Colorado Springs Airport, DIA due to Southwest Airlines outage
Monday's Most Wanted for June 14, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: June 14

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
Photo of a shooting scene from 6/10/21. Suspect pictured is Jonathan Dykas.
Secret Service helps bring in suspect following a shooting west of Colorado Springs
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Practical work’ summit for Biden, Putin: No punches or hugs
More heat and a few storms
Record-Setter Today