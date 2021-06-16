Advertisement

CPW asking people to not pick up fawns

Fawn found alone in parking lot.
Fawn found alone in parking lot.(CPW SE)
By KKTV
Updated: 9 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking people to not pick up fawns they see alone.

CPW SE Region tweeted Tuesday to leave fawns alone when they are left behind by does to go feed.

CPW says their few rehab facilities have limited capacity. They say they want to save those rehab slots for actual orphaned fawns.

One was reportedly found in a parking lot near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

