Beat the heat: tips to take pressure off your AC and keep outages at bay

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heat and over-usage caused a large neighborhood in Colorado Springs to lose power Tuesday night.

About 1300 customers in Banning Lewis Ranch without power because of the overuse and extreme temperatures. 1000 of those people had restored power within an hour, the remaining 300 had power back by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“Our infrastructure started heating up,” Ted Skroback, a spokesperson at Colorado Springs Utilities said. “And it doesn’t matter if it’s new like Banning Lewis Ranch where we have newer transformers--new equipment, old equipment--if it is always consistently hot and going, going, going, that is not only because of temperatures...it’s because of temperatures and use at the same time then it can lead to some issues.”

But according to the utility company, outages like that can be prevented.

Things like turning your thermostat up just a few degrees: it will still be comfortable but also will take some stress off your air conditioner. Another thing is to try to wait until evening to use appliances like the dishwasher, washer and dryer, etc.

“That doesn’t only protect your bill, it also protects our infrastructure during all of this. We can totally meet demand; we are not worried about that at all but sometimes our equipment needs some time to cool down at night and be able to stay as reliable as it always is.”

Colorado Springs Utilities says extremely hot days are great to grill outside, rather than use the oven or stove indoors because that can make your house even hotter.

Skroback says small steps like this can make a difference not only for your home, but others in Colorado Springs.

“We don’t know if it is a business or someone at home, they might have kids, pets, whatever it may be and it starts to warm up and we understand that could be a huge safety issue so that is why we have our crews right out immediately to keep our reliable service going.”

The tips can also help to lower your future utility bill.

“The big message here that we want to get out to people--when it’s hot like this, you are using a lot of energy like this naturally because you want to stay comfortable. Remember it does have an impact on your bill,” Skroback explained. “Usage then turns up into your bill later that month.”

Another thing you can do is when it is cooling down toward the evening, take advantage of the dropping temps and open up your windows to let that cool air inside. You can also use fans to circulate air throughout your home.

Easy ways to save and keep cool:



✅Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher(even higher if not at home)

✅Use fans for air movement

✅Close blinds and curtains

✅Avoid using large appliances like ovens and dryers

✅Turn off lights



Remember, the less you use, the lower your bill.

