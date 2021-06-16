Advertisement

1 shot outside Fountain Love’s Country Store

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:18 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are working find the shooter after a person was injured at a convenience store in Fountain early Wednesday.

An employee at Love’s Country Store off I-25 and Mesa Ridge Parkway tells 11 News they heard gunfire around 3 a.m., then discovered the victim.

The Fountain Police Department says the victim wasn’t forthcoming with any information on the gunman, but that detectives are working active leads. Anyone with information that can help in the case is urged to call Detective Robyn Abrams at 719-382-4289 or, to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

