Talking more to your child can help improve kindergarten readiness; free summer program for parents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A free, 10-week summer program in El Paso County shows talking more to your child can help improve kindergarten readiness for your child.

Pikes Peak Library District hosts a program called LENA Start. Classes help parents and caregivers of infants and toddlers (0-33 months) increase their vocabulary, grow their knowledge of the world, and better prepares them for school.

PPLD said research indicates that academic achievement gaps result because some children experience millions fewer words and conversations than their peers during the critical early years.

“As they start interacting with their parents, the family, the world around them, they start making brain connections and during those first three years those brain connections happen very quickly, and a tremendous amount of growth takes place,” said Milissa Fellers of PPLD.

Each week a child will wear a “talk pedometer” to track the number of adult words, conversational turns, and minutes of electronics they are exposed to. From there, parents can create a plan to increase their talk with their child.

“Most parents think that they talk more to their children than they actually do,” said Fellers. “We’re just able to make them aware of that brain research, just the little things they’re already doing but maybe paying a little bit more attention so that they can have a bigger impact on their child.”

Each week parents learn a different topic, and receive a book for their child. Classes are in English and Spanish.

To register for classes, click here. Classes starting June 15 and June 17 are fully booked, but registration for September classes opens Aug. 1.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.