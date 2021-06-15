Advertisement

South Carolina inmates want deaths delayed during appeal

FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's electric chair in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Gov. (Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)(Kinard Lisbon | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The two South Carolina inmates scheduled to die under the state’s recently revamped capital punishment statute want an emergency order to stop their planned electrocutions.

Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Tuesday asked the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals for an injunction during their appeal challenging the use of the electric chair.

Attorneys for both men argue South Carolina hasn’t tried hard enough to get lethal injection drugs. They also argued that electrocuting them violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Sigmon is scheduled to be electrocuted on Friday and Owens a week later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Pollard
Arrest papers: Doherty High School basketball coach accused of sexual assault exchanged 495 photos with victim
Crews doing emergency repairs on road.
Excessive heat may be to blame for Castle Rock roadway buckling
A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks
Despite the dry weather conditions, 4th of July fireworks are not in jeopardy - so far.
Fireworks ban rescinded for unincorporated El Paso County
El Paso County sheriff's deputies say they've been investigating McNair since February 2021.
Day care provider arrested in connection to infant’s death

Latest News

Western Street Breakfast returns to Colorado Springs
Western Street Breakfast returns! What you need to know
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin are set to meet for their highly...
Face to face: Biden, Putin ready for long-anticipated summit
Tension between Russia and the U.S. are high as the two leaders meet to discuss an array of...
Biden's high-stakes faceoff with Putin
Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to press ahead. He said Democrats will hold a...
Senate Democrats press ahead on voting bill despite dim odds
Brian Anderson, a Black 19-year-old, is seen in video being kneed by one officer while others...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old prayed as he was kneed by officer in confrontation over vaping