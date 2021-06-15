Advertisement

Some delays and cancellations at Colorado Springs Airport, DIA due to Southwest Airlines outage

Stock photo flight tracker sign
Stock photo flight tracker sign(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 12:47 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A system outage is affecting Southwest flights across the country, including at DIA and the Colorado Springs Airport.

The Denver airport is reporting more than 100 delays and an additional 80+ flights that are canceled. The Springs airport, having fewer Southwest flights, wasn’t hit as hard but is still reporting several delays and cancellations.

Nationwide, roughly 1,200 flights are affected by the outage.

Click here to check your flight at the Colorado Springs Airport

Click here to check your flight at the Denver International Airport

Southwest tweeted about the issue around noon Tuesday.

This is the second day in row the airline has grappled with system issues. Monday, planes were grounded across the country due to what was described as a “system-wide error.” Southwest flights in and out of the Colorado Springs Airport Monday night were as much as two hours behind.

