Western Street Breakfast returns! What you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Western Street Breakfast -- a Colorado Springs tradition -- is back this year, after being cancelled because of the pandemic in 2020.

“Many of us did have pancakes on that day, just to keep the tradition going,” said event committee member Kevin Kaveney. “It has been going, as near as we can tell, almost every year since 1936.”

Late Tuesday night, volunteers will start stacking hay bales downtown to prepared for the hundreds, if not thousands, of people Wednesday. Along with the 1,100 hay bales, there will be 1,100 pounds of pancake batter, 750 pounds of eggs, and 800 gallons of coffee. Breakfast tokens cost $5, and all net proceeds go to military families.

“We wouldn’t be here enjoying these wonderful events if it wasn’t for the service of our military and their families,” Kaveney added. “We want to be the most hospitable town in America for our military families, and this is just another way to show our gratitude.”

Event time & main event: 5:30-9 a.m. Wednesday. At 8 a.m., about 300 total people will saddle up on their horses on Pikes Peak Avenue and will be led west by the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard to the Norris-Penrose event center to signify the start of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. Click here for a full event schedule.

Traffic impacts: Cascade, Nevada, Pikes Peak and Tejon will be blocked off.

There will be live music, dancers, the Flying W Wranglers, and a western-style dress-up competition for kids. Mayor John Suthers also deemed Wednesday “Wear Western to Work Day,” so the big hats, jeans, and horse-back riding boots look is encouraged for adults too.

