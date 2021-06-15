Advertisement

Pikes Peak summit reopens to visitors; new summit house grand unveiling one week away!

The summit was closed off to all visitors, including hikers, starting March 2021 through June...
The summit was closed off to all visitors, including hikers, starting March 2021 through June 14, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You can now stand atop America’s Mountain again!

After nearly three months, hikers and other visitors can return to the Pikes Peak summit. The peak had been closed since mid-March while construction crews wrapped up work on the new summit house. Tuesday is the first day visitors can return to the top of the mountain.

If you’re planning to take the highway to the summit, however, don’t expect to drive all the way up. Parking will be limited on the summit through at least July. Drivers can park at the Devil’s Playground -- itself a not-too-shabby 13,500 feet up -- and a shuttle will take them up the rest of the way. The shuttle is included in the cost to access the highway. More information can be found here.

The new summit house will be unveiled June 24 -- famous doughnuts included!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Paso County sheriff's deputies say they've been investigating McNair since February 2021.
Day care provider arrested in connection to infant’s death
Fire crews put water on the fire early on but have since said they will let the fire burn...
Massive fire at Illinois chemical plant could take days to burn out
George Pollard
Arrest papers: Doherty High School basketball coach accused of sexual assault exchanged 495 photos with victim
Monday's Most Wanted for June 14, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: June 14
Despite the dry weather conditions, 4th of July fireworks are not in jeopardy - so far.
Fireworks ban rescinded for unincorporated El Paso County

Latest News

Stock photo flight tracker sign
Some delays and cancellations at Colorado Springs Airport, DIA due to Southwest Airlines outage
Heatwave continues to bake southern Colorado
HOT days ahead
George Pollard
Arrest papers: Doherty High School basketball coach accused of sexual assault exchanged 495 photos with victim
615
Heat, record highs to hit southern Colorado
615
Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast returns Wednesday!