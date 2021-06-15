Pikes Peak summit reopens to visitors; new summit house grand unveiling one week away!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You can now stand atop America’s Mountain again!

After nearly three months, hikers and other visitors can return to the Pikes Peak summit. The peak had been closed since mid-March while construction crews wrapped up work on the new summit house. Tuesday is the first day visitors can return to the top of the mountain.

If you’re planning to take the highway to the summit, however, don’t expect to drive all the way up. Parking will be limited on the summit through at least July. Drivers can park at the Devil’s Playground -- itself a not-too-shabby 13,500 feet up -- and a shuttle will take them up the rest of the way. The shuttle is included in the cost to access the highway. More information can be found here.

The new summit house will be unveiled June 24 -- famous doughnuts included!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.