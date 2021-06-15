Advertisement

Excessive heat may be to blame for Castle Rock roadway buckling

Crews doing emergency repairs on road.
Crews doing emergency repairs on road.(Castle Rock police)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 9:03 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - A roadway in Castle Rock became a casualty of the scorching heat blanketing the Front Range this week!

The Castle Rock Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that a portion of westbound Plum Creek Parkway was closed west of the interstate after the road buckled.

Crews on scene believe the roadway buckled as a result of the heat, police said.

Scorching temperatures have settled in across much of the state, with Grand Junction and surrounding areas receiving Colorado’s first-ever excessive heat warning. The Grand Valley is expecting temperatures well above 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nineties and a few low 100s are in the forecast along the Front Range.

Some relief may finally be had over the weekend, with highs returning to the 80s in Colorado Springs and storms in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Paso County sheriff's deputies say they've been investigating McNair since February 2021.
Day care provider arrested in connection to infant’s death
Fire crews put water on the fire early on but have since said they will let the fire burn...
Massive fire at Illinois chemical plant could take days to burn out
George Pollard
Arrest papers: Doherty High School basketball coach accused of sexual assault exchanged 495 photos with victim
Monday's Most Wanted for June 14, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: June 14
Despite the dry weather conditions, 4th of July fireworks are not in jeopardy - so far.
Fireworks ban rescinded for unincorporated El Paso County

Latest News

Stock photo flight tracker sign
Some delays and cancellations at Colorado Springs Airport, DIA due to Southwest Airlines outage
Heatwave continues to bake southern Colorado
HOT days ahead
George Pollard
Arrest papers: Doherty High School basketball coach accused of sexual assault exchanged 495 photos with victim
615
Heat, record highs to hit southern Colorado
615
Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast returns Wednesday!