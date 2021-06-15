Excessive heat may be to blame for Castle Rock roadway buckling

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - A roadway in Castle Rock became a casualty of the scorching heat blanketing the Front Range this week!

The Castle Rock Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that a portion of westbound Plum Creek Parkway was closed west of the interstate after the road buckled.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: We are expecting major delays on WB Plum Creek Pkwy between I-25 and the MAC. Part of the roadway buckled, so crews are on scene to make emergency repairs. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area if at all possible as traffic will be slowed (and stopped). pic.twitter.com/FwYFWjn7fD — Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) June 14, 2021

Crews on scene believe the roadway buckled as a result of the heat, police said.

Scorching temperatures have settled in across much of the state, with Grand Junction and surrounding areas receiving Colorado’s first-ever excessive heat warning. The Grand Valley is expecting temperatures well above 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nineties and a few low 100s are in the forecast along the Front Range.

Some relief may finally be had over the weekend, with highs returning to the 80s in Colorado Springs and storms in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.