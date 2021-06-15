Advertisement

China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy

By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China is denouncing a statement from NATO declaring it a “constant security challenge,” saying it is a force for peace but will defend itself if felt threatened.

The Chinese mission to the European Union said in a news release Tuesday that the NATO statement was a “slander on China’s peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and (NATO’s) own role, and a continuation of the Cold War mentality and organizational political psychology.”

NATO allies joined the United States on Monday in formally scolding Beijing as a “constant security challenge.”

Washington has singled out China as a particular threat, especially in the South China Sea, where it has built militarized artificial islands, as well as over its attempts to intimidate Taiwan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Paso County sheriff's deputies say they've been investigating McNair since February 2021.
Day care provider arrested in connection to infant’s death
Fire crews put water on the fire early on but have since said they will let the fire burn...
Massive fire at Illinois chemical plant could take days to burn out
George Pollard
Arrest papers: Doherty High School basketball coach accused of sexual assault exchanged 495 photos with victim
Monday's Most Wanted for June 14, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: June 14
Despite the dry weather conditions, 4th of July fireworks are not in jeopardy - so far.
Fireworks ban rescinded for unincorporated El Paso County

Latest News

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan. 6...
Pelosi says House to move forward with Jan. 6 investigations
Stock photo flight tracker sign
Some delays and cancellations at Colorado Springs Airport, DIA due to Southwest Airlines outage
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Southwest Airlines flights disrupted for second day in a row
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she had hoped that by now the Senate would have voted again on...
Pelosi disappointed there isn't a Jan. 6 commission
Attorney General Merrick Garland discusses prosecutions related to the Capitol attack during a...
Biden administration pushes plan to combat domestic terror