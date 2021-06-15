1 on 1 with Switchbacks FC head coach Brendan Burke

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC head into Wednesday’s home fixture against Tacoma sitting 6th out of 7th in the USL’s Mountain Division. The club has taken just five points from five games, but scored draws in the last two matches against two of the league’s top clubs.

They’ve increased their goal output and upped the pace of play and general excitement level on the field -- two mandates of Brendan Burke’s hiring this offseason as the team opened a brand new Weidner Stadium in downtown Colorado Springs. Yet late mistakes and a lack of consistency for ninety minutes have plagued the club.

The Switchbacks look to get their first home win at Weidner on Wednesday against Tacoma. Jon & Brendan discuss it all. WATCH HERE!

