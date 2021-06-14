Suspected DUI crash injures 1, snarls traffic north of Castle Rock
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - “Please do not drink and drive; bad things will happen,” Colorado State Patrol tweeted Monday morning after a semi and SUV collided on I-25.
The crash was reported on the southbound side of the interstate just after 6:20 a.m. near the Happy Canyon exit (187). The driver of the SUV was trapped in the vehicle and had to freed by firefighters. They suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
The semi driver was unhurt.
Drunk driving is suspected in the crash, but State Patrol did not have information on which driver would be charged with DUI.
The collision caused major backups during much of the Monday morning rush hour. It was cleared just before 8 a.m.
