A new bill would keep ski resort profits local

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Changes are being proposed on the national level for where ski resort profits go, specifically resorts in national forests.

Colorado’s White River National Forest is home to 11 ski resorts, many of which are major destinations like Breckenridge, Vail and Keystone. Right now, their ski profits are not kept local.

Profits from resorts on U.S. Forest Service land go to the U.S. Treasury and from there the government can use the money for anything. The “SHRED Act” is a proposal to redirect those profits back to the forests.

“The situation is desperate, and Colorado’s economy is directly reliant on the health of these forests,” said Democratic U.S. Senator for Colorado Michael Bennet.

The SHRED Act proposes these key components:

For national forests that receive less than $15 million in ski fees annually, 75% of the ski fees would be retained.

For national forests that receive more than $15 million in ski fees annually, 60% of the ski fees would be retained.

The retained funds are available for authorized uses at the local national forest.

Lawmakers also say the bill would:

Support winter recreation by addressing ski permitting needs, processing improvement project proposals, training staff, and preparing for wildfires.

Address broad recreation needs by improving visitor services, trailheads, facility maintenance, and affordable workforce housing.

Referring to national forests, Bennet also said, “That’s where our watershed starts. That’s where Colorado Springs gets their water. That’s where Denver gets their water. That’s where the west slope gets their water. Every farmer and rancher in Colorado depends on that.”

Bennet and other lawmakers proposed the bill to congress. It has been proposed before, but has since been revised. Bennet said he feels this current version is the best version. The bill has bipartisan support, as it’s also sponsored by Republican U.S. Senator for Wyoming, John Barrasso.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.