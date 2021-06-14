MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: June 14

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted in a mother of three’s murder tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Billy Joe Torrez Jr. is accused of gunning down 36-year-old Samantha Morgan in May 2020. For months, police did not have a suspect in the case before finally identifying Torrez as the alleged killer in March. Torrez is described as a 5-foot-7 white male with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds. He’s wanted on the following charges: murder 1-after deliberation, felony menacing with a weapon, trespass, careless driving, driving under restraint, no insurance, unregistered vehicle, and driving while ability impaired. Read more about the case here.

Suspect Khean Caballero is described as a 20-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 150 pounds. He faces charges of aggravated robbery with intent to kill/aim/wound with weapon and burglary armed with weapon, as well as felony menacing with weapon.

Dy Nali Malik Gilbert is accused of leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury. He also faces charges of burglary, menacing with a weapon, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. The 21-year-old is described as a 5-foot-9, 140-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Paul Gonzalez is wanted on charges of witness/victim intimidation, third-degree assault, menacing and harassment. The 25-year-old is described as white, 5-foot-10 and 167 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Twenty-three-year-old Nicholas Bridgford is wanted on charges of motor vehicle theft and false information to a pawnbroker. Bridgford is described as white, 5-foot-6, 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Shannon Denton, 37, faces domestic violence charges, as well as charges of violating a protection order. She is white, 5-foot-3, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Sean Mullis, 29, is accused of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, third-degree assault, and violation of a protection order. He is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes, and is a white male.

Samuel Lopez, 31, is wanted for allegedly failing to appear in court on assault charges and is also wanted on drug possession charges. He is Hispanic, 6-foot-1, 201 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Thirty-one-year-old Dysean Harrison is wanted for allegedly violating a protection order, stalking and harassment. He is described as a 6-foot-tall, 215-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Dustin Huff is accused of identity theft and failing to register as a sex offender. Huff is 27, Hispanic, stands 5-foot-6, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ronald Fergason, 50, is wanted on theft charges. He is described as white, 6-foot-3, 160 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.