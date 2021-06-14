The future of COVID-19 testing sites: When we may see larger testing sites close down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News spoke with local health experts about the future of COVID-19 testing sites, as fewer people are getting tested recently.

In the entire UCHealth system, about 50,000+ tests were done during peak testing in October and November. In May, about 14,000 tests were done in all of UCHealth’s facilities.

“Don’t take your eye off the prize just yet. As we’ve seen more and more people getting vaccinated, we’ve seen our numbers come down. We’ve seen demand for testing come down, we want to see that come all the way down,” said Rob Welch, UCHealth laboratory services director.

UCHealth said the biggest demand for testing they are currently seeing is for asymptomatic people who need a negative test for things like work, travel, youth camps or sports teams.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national public health emergency in January of 2020. UCHealth said until that declaration expires, they will continue to have their testing sites up. Local health experts said they anticipate the declaration to expire sometime in the fall or the end of 2021.

“I don’t want people to get lured into a false sense of security just because we’re really low right now and things are extremely manageable. Let’s keep it going. Let’s get it all the way there so that we don’t have to deal with this anymore,” said Welch.

UCHealth expects when testing sites start to close down, getting tested for COVID-19 will likely be done in a routine doctor’s visit if needed.

