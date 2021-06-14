Advertisement

Fireworks ban rescinded for unincorporated El Paso County

Despite the dry weather conditions, 4th of July fireworks are not in jeopardy - so far.
By KKTV
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Effective immediately, the fireworks ban has been rescinded for unincorporated El Paso County. The county put the fireworks ban into place less than two weeks ago on June 1st.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says because our county has various topographical features where some terrain may experience large amounts of moisture, but other parts remain dry and may have a higher risk of fire, fire restrictions are not warranted at this time.

The fire districts in the county are still asking you remain extremely cautious with the use of any flame producing device and/or fire.

Deputies are also asking you to continue to stress using caution when having any open fire and/or flame producing devices. Always keep a safe area for their use and make sure you keep fire suppression items available.

The Sheriff, Deputy Fire Warden, National Weather Service, and other fire officials will continue to monitor weather and fire danger conditions and may enact additional restrictions in the days and weeks to come.

