WATCH NOW: Enormous fire raging at Illinois grease plant

ROCKTON, Ill. (KKTV) - Evacuations have been ordered as a gargantuan fire continues to rage at chemical plant in northern Illinois.

The fire ignited around 7 a.m. CST at the Chemtool Incorporated plant in Rockton and rapidly overtook the building. Video shows much of the plant engulfed and a plume of black smoke towering overhead. The smoke can be seen as far as Janesville, Wisconsin -- roughly 30 miles away.

The Rockton chemical plant fire can be seen in Janesville - 30 miles away. An evacuation order spanning a one-mile radius has been ordered. https://t.co/cy03veiwmG pic.twitter.com/TOkW9JNWZx — NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) June 14, 2021

The Rockton fire chief says the fire very well could burn for the next several days.

A one-mile radius around the plant has been evacuated, along with some schools and about 150 homes. Some small spot fires have sparked around town, and there are concerns of the fire spreading to the nearby forest.

The company confirms all inside are accounted for. Despite the massive size, there are no major injuries reported in the fire. One firefighter sustained a minor injury.

It’s not clear what sparked the fire. Neighbors told sister station WIFR they could hear explosions coming from the building.

Massive factory fire ongoing in northern Illinois near Rockford which is about 75 miles west of downtown Chicago. You can see the giant smoke plume on radar right now.#ilwx #factoryfire #illinois #chemtoolfire pic.twitter.com/JJ6pGtBjwT — Luke Victor (@LukeVictorWx) June 14, 2021

According to the company website, Chemtool manufactures grease and fluids such as lubricants, cleaners and corrosion inhibitors.

“It is a big employer in town -- this is going to be devastating for many people,” the chief said.

Rockton is located near the Illinois/Wisconsin border.

