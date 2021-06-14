Daycare provider arrested in connection to infant’s death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a local daycare provider was arrested in connection to an infant’s death. The sheriff’s office says the daycare is unlicensed.

Deputies responded to a call regarding an unresponsive infant at an address in the 500 block of Widefield drive in unincorporated El Paso County on February 5, 2021. Numerous children ranging in ages from 18 months to 7 years old were reportedly at the in-home daycare.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s says it was operated by Dana McNair.

Lifesaving efforts were performed at the home by medical personnel on the infant, who was then taken to a local hospital. The infant later died.

An investigation into the infant’s death and the overall conditions at the daycare was started by the Sheriff’s Office.

McNair was arrested on Monday, June 14th by members of the Sheriff’s Investigations Division. It was for one count of Felony Child abuse resulting in death and 16 counts of misdemeanor child abuse related to the other children being cared for at the daycare as a result of the investigation.

