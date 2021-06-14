Advertisement

Daycare provider arrested in connection to infant’s death

By KKTV
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a local daycare provider was arrested in connection to an infant’s death. The sheriff’s office says the daycare is unlicensed.

Deputies responded to a call regarding an unresponsive infant at an address in the 500 block of Widefield drive in unincorporated El Paso County on February 5, 2021. Numerous children ranging in ages from 18 months to 7 years old were reportedly at the in-home daycare.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s says it was operated by Dana McNair.

Lifesaving efforts were performed at the home by medical personnel on the infant, who was then taken to a local hospital. The infant later died.

An investigation into the infant’s death and the overall conditions at the daycare was started by the Sheriff’s Office.

McNair was arrested on Monday, June 14th by members of the Sheriff’s Investigations Division. It was for one count of Felony Child abuse resulting in death and 16 counts of misdemeanor child abuse related to the other children being cared for at the daycare as a result of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people shot in Colorado Springs early Sunday
George Pollard
Doherty High School basketball coach facing sexual assault charges
Aerial footage of the scene in Denver where an abducted toddler was located. Police say the...
Colorado toddler taken with stolen car found safe
1 killed in Fremont County motorcycle crash
Hundreds of people came out Sunday morning to show support to Gannon Stauch, his family and all...
Hundreds come out Sunday for toy run to honor Gannon Stauch

Latest News

Despite the dry weather conditions, 4th of July fireworks are not in jeopardy - so far.
Fireworks ban rescinded for unincorporated El Paso County
614
El Paso Co. daycare provider arrested in infant death
614
President Biden delivers first remarks at NATO G7 Leaders Summit
Monday's Most Wanted for June 14, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: June 14