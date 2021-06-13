Advertisement

Springs man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say no one was injured when a drunk man began threatening to shoot officers overnight.

The situation started around 2 a.m. Sunday when officers were called to the area of South Academy and Hancock Expressway on a domestic disturbance.

“The reporting party stated an intoxicated male entered her house and grabbed their shared child. The intoxicated male was refusing to return the child to the mother,” a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

While driving to the scene, officers were warned that the suspect was claiming to have a gun and threatening to use it on law enforcement. When police pulled up, the suspect immediately put his child down and allegedly rushed at the officers while yelling that he was going to shoot them.

“Officers were able to take the male into custody after a brief scuffle,” the blotter said.

The suspect has been identified by police as 22-year-old Felix Federico.

