Hundreds come out Sunday for “Toy Run” to honor Gannon Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of people came out Sunday morning to show support to Gannon Stauch, his family and all other abused children.

It’s been more than a year since Gannon first went missing, and motorcycle riders in the community came out today to show their continued support with the first annual toy run.

The first “Gannon’s toy run” is about to kick off!

Organizers tell me this event is all about the remembrance of Gannon Stauch and spreading love for still suffering and abused children. pic.twitter.com/pF67m9VN02 — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) June 13, 2021

The event kicked off at Murray Street Darts, then went to various places in connection to Gannon and the case.

“We go through Lorson Ranch and then we are making our way to the impound lot which is unfortunately where Leticia is being held. And so that’s just kind of a way of showing appreciation to the police officers that did all the hard work in this case. Just being about appreciating people that are important and who did significant work for Gannon,” said Stephanie Beck, one of the event’s organizers.

Those participating in the event brought toys in order to participate, and then donated those to organizations in Colorado Springs, like TESSA and the El Paso County Department of Human Services care portal.

HUNDREDS of gifts were donated from this event! pic.twitter.com/QsSmfjjNPY — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) June 13, 2021

More than 100 people came out to the event. Jenn Orr, one of the participants tells 11 News she wants to make sure Gannon’s family knows they still have support from this community. “I just actually heard about a story and it kind of touched my heart. I was not able to have children of my own so hearing what happened to him and just had that heart felt for him and his family. Making sure that they knew they had some support from a lot of people,” said Orr.

Landen Hiott, Gannon’s mother, called event organizers this morning to show her appreciation for all there efforts. “She sent me a voice recording over Facebook messenger this morning. Just having to tell everyone that’s here and that’s going to show up how grateful she is and how excited she is about everyone taking time out of the day and their lives to make sure that Gannon’s memory is still alive. And how excited she is about helping other abuse children,” said Beck.

Organizers say they held a “Poker run” last year to help raise money for Gannon’s father, Al. They hope events like these bring a voice to those who don’t and bring light to those who are dealing with abuse.

