Doherty High School basketball coach arrested for sexual assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say they arrested a local basketball coach on charges of Sexual Assault on a Child by one in a position of trust.

CSPD says they started an investigation after receiving a report of a sexual assault on a child on June 10, 2021. Through that investigation, police say they determined that 31-year-old George Pollard initiated in sexual acts with a 16-year-old girl over the past several months.

Officers identified Pollard as the head girls’ basketball coach for Doherty High School, as well as a paraprofessional employed by District 20. He was also identified as a volunteer coach for the Pluto Basketball Club, which has since suspended him from the club’s activities.

Police say they do not know if there are more victims related to the investigation. Anyone with information related to the investigation can contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.