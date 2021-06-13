3 people shot in Colorado Springs overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are working to sort out a rash of shootings overnight in Colorado Springs.

Officers were first alerted at 3 a.m. Sunday that a shooting victim had showed up at a local hospital, a police lieutenant told 11 News. Ninety minutes later, two more people arrived at the same hospital with gunshot wounds.

At the time of this writing, police have not determined if the shootings are related or where in the city the shootings occurred. The lieutenant says officers received multiple shots-fired calls overnight.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

