1 killed in Fremont County motorcycle crash

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 9:21 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed Saturday afternoon after colliding with a pickup southeast of Cotopaxi.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was trying to turn off of Highway 69 onto Fremont County Road 1A when they were rear-ended by an oncoming Dodge pickup. The rider died at the scene; the driver and passenger in the pickup were unhurt.

Highway 69 was closed just north of the intersection for four and a half hours.

It’s unclear how the crash occurred, but State patrol does not suspect speed or alcohol.

The motorcyclist has only been identified as being from New Mexico. Next of kin has not been notified at the time of this writing. The pair in the pickup are both from Colorado Springs.

We will update this article as more information is released.

