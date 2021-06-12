Advertisement

Top of the World Rodeo June 11-13 in Cripple Creek

Top of the World Rodeo
Top of the World Rodeo(City of Cripple Creek (2015))
By Tony Keith
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:03 PM MDT
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - Dust off your Cowboy boots and get up to Cripple Creek for the Top of the World Rodeo!

The annual event includes a pancake breakfast at the fire station, rodeo parade, mutton busting, rodeo, bull fighting, street dance, live music, beer, Cowboy Church and so much more. The western celebration takes part across the City of Cripple Creek but is centered around the Teller County Fairgrounds. Visitors have the option of parking in town and taking the shuttle to the rodeo grounds.

The event kicks off on Friday at 6:30 p.m. with live music and dance at the fairgrounds.

Click here for a full scheduled of events along with more information on tickets and pricing.

Things get started on Saturday at 7 a.m. with the pancake breakfast at the fire station with a number of events taking place until 10 p.m.

Cowboy Church at the fairgrounds is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on Sunday with more events throughout the day.

Shuttles run continuously from the following locations:

Wildwood Casino

Bronco Billy’s Casino

Fire Station Museum # 3

Cripple Creek Jail Museum

Century Casino

Brass Ass Casino

Old Homestead House

Double Eagle Hotel & Casino

Cripple Creek District Museum

Train Car Information Center

Cripple Creek Heritage Center

