Advertisement

Pueblo police officer helps woman giving birth behind building

One Pueblo Police officer reportedly helped a woman having a baby during her Friday night shift...
One Pueblo Police officer reportedly helped a woman having a baby during her Friday night shift near Highway 50 W. and Club Manor.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 6:19 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One Pueblo police officer reportedly helped a woman having a baby during her Friday night shift. According to the Pueblo Police Department, Officer Rehan Cardona (pictured above) was in the area near Highway 50 West and Club Manor.

She reportedly her a woman screaming “Help! Call 911!” and followed the voice until she found the woman’s boyfriend who said, “My girlfriend’s back there having a baby!”

Officer Cardona found the woman, who was nine months pregnant, behind a building. She told police she started having contractions while she was out walking with her boyfriend.

Pueblo Fire Department and an ambulance responded, and the woman was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial footage of the scene in Denver where an abducted toddler was located. Police say the...
Colorado toddler taken with stolen car found safe
3 people shot in Colorado Springs overnight
Colorado Springs police need help locating family of Christine Green-Demers. She was reportedly...
Colorado Springs police need help locating family of woman killed in crash Wednesday night
Deputies say Ramo Thorne and Sean Andresen were booked into the El Paso County Jail and are...
2 men facing charges for death of woman in Colorado Springs

Latest News

basketball coach arrested
Doherty High School basketball coach arrested for sexual assault
Hundreds of people came out Sunday morning to show support to Gannon Stauch, his family and all...
Hundreds come out Sunday for “Toy Run” to honor Gannon Stauch
Spotty storm Sunday
Few storms Sunday
Generic Arrest
Springs man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot officers
1 killed in Fremont County motorcycle crash