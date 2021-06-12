Pueblo police officer helps woman giving birth behind building

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One Pueblo police officer reportedly helped a woman having a baby during her Friday night shift. According to the Pueblo Police Department, Officer Rehan Cardona (pictured above) was in the area near Highway 50 West and Club Manor.

She reportedly her a woman screaming “Help! Call 911!” and followed the voice until she found the woman’s boyfriend who said, “My girlfriend’s back there having a baby!”

Officer Cardona found the woman, who was nine months pregnant, behind a building. She told police she started having contractions while she was out walking with her boyfriend.

Pueblo Fire Department and an ambulance responded, and the woman was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.