Police: Suspect facing assualt charges for allegedly kicking an officer

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:51 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to police, one person is in custody after kicking an officer Friday.

Police were called to the area near East Cache La Poudre Street and North Hancock Avenue in Colorado Springs on reports of a domestic disturbance. The woman who called reportedly asked officers to respond, but they later took her into custody.

Officers took the woman to the hospital to be cleared medically; while at the hospital she reportedly kicked one of the uniform officers. Police say the suspect “received medical clearance, was transported and booked into CJC related to the earlier domestic assault and assault on the officer”.

The officer involved was not injured.

Police identified the suspect was identified as Donae Mackey.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

