MSU Denver students get a shot at free college tuition

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Metropolitan State University of Denver is partnering with the state to help get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

MSU announced the “Rowdy Return Scholarship” vaccine drawing will give five undergraduate students tuition if they have at least one dose of the vaccine. In a press release, the University says “qualifying undergraduates are eligible to win one of five scholarships for the cost of tuition and fees not covered by financial aid awards for the 2021-22 academic year, up to $8,164 for the full year ($4,082 each semester).”

MSU President Janine Davidson says getting more people on campus vaccinated will ensure a safe return to campus in the fall.

“When we set the goal for a full return to campus for fall, our hope was that our students would answer the call, get vaccinated, and help us reach that goal. Our goal is now on the horizon, and the Rowdy Return Scholarships are one way for us to reward our students for their commitment to public health.”

Here’s how you can enter the drawing:

Complete a vaccine-verification form, sent this month to all students via email, by Aug. 1.

Have received their first vaccine by July 19, if they indicated on the verification form that they have not yet been vaccinated but intend to do so.

Be registered for the fall semester.

And have filled out a 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid and/or Colorado Application for State Financial Aid form.

The drawings will reportedly happen after August 1, 2021. Those who are chosen as winners will have their vaccination status verified with the state.

