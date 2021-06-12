Advertisement

Crested Butte Mountain Resort opens for summer 2021 season

By KKTV
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 1:28 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Crested Butte Mountain Resort is now open for summer!

According to the resort, last summer they had limited operations due to the pandemic. This year, the Crested Butte Mountain Bike Park, Adventure Park activities, disc golf, and archery, along with lift rides and hiking are back!

Click here for more information on the mountain resort.

