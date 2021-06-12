Crested Butte Mountain Resort opens for summer 2021 season

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Crested Butte Mountain Resort is now open for summer!

According to the resort, last summer they had limited operations due to the pandemic. This year, the Crested Butte Mountain Bike Park, Adventure Park activities, disc golf, and archery, along with lift rides and hiking are back!

You can stop the countdown to summer. For us, it's already here. The bike park is officially open, along with our other summer activities. Daily tickets and summer season passes are now available at the link in our bio.#embracethewild #crestedbutte pic.twitter.com/GbOLBbXOhd — Crested Butte (@skicrestedbutte) June 12, 2021

