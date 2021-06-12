Advertisement

Colorado toddler taken with stolen car found safe

Aerial footage of the scene in Denver where an abducted toddler was located. Police say the...
Aerial footage of the scene in Denver where an abducted toddler was located. Police say the 2-year-old was inside a car when it was stolen on June 12, 2021. The car and the child were found 90 minutes after an Amber Alert was issued.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 3:33 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A toddler is safe and back with his family after he was taken with a stolen car in Denver Saturday afternoon.

The little boy was inside a black Kia when it taken from an area near Quebec Street and Kentucky Lane. Law enforcement issued an Amber Alert around 3:20 p.m.:

“Two-year-old Jayleel Jones was in a black Kia Colorado plate BELLZ92 when it was stolen out of Denver by a white male early 30s with a shaved head. The vehicle has damage to the side door and tape on the rear hatch. If you have information regarding this abduction, immediately call 911.”

The car was found 90 minutes later about a mile from where it was stolen.

At the time of this writing, police have not said if they have made any arrests. No other information has been releasd.

