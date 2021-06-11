Secret Service helps bring in suspect following a shooting west of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe they found the man behind a shooting that closed down a major Colorado Springs roadway.

The shooting happened on June 10 along W. Colorado Avenue just outside of Colorado Springs city limits. The sheriff’s office was called to the 3400 block of W. Colorado Avenue after a man was found in the parking lot with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was take to the hospital and soon after all of Colorado Avenue was closed down at about 6:30 p.m.

While it appeared a standoff ensued in the area, no arrests were made the night of June 10 and the suspect had fled the scene.

On Wednesday, Jonathan Dykas was taken into custody thanks to a join operation by members of the Regional Fugitives Unit, the EPSO Tactical Support Unit (TSU), and the EPSO K9 Unit.

“The United States Secret Service provided invaluable support and assistance in locating the suspect,” Sgt. Jason Garrett with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office added in a news release.

While it wasn’t immediately clear what role the Secret Service had in the arrest, or why they were involved in the case, 11 News has put out a request for more information on the incident.

Anyone with additional information that could help investigators is asked to call 719-520-6666.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.