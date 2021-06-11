Advertisement

Jury selection starts Monday for trial of Colorado man accused of killing his own son

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:06 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of killing his 13-year-old son in southwest Colorado is getting set to go to trial following multiple delays.

Jury selection for the Mark Redwine trial is scheduled to start on Monday.

All jury trials in La Plata County were suspended in the 6th Judicial District for a period of time due to COVID-19 concerns.

The father has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. He’s suspected of killing Dylan in November 2012, shortly after the boy arrived for a court-ordered visit from Colorado Springs.

A mistrial was recently declared following issues tied to the pandemic.

The murder case against 58-year-old Mark Redwine has been years in the making, starting nearly a decade ago when his son disappeared while at Redwine’s Durango-area home. Redwine told law enforcement he ran errands on the morning of Nov. 19, 2012 and returned to an empty home four hours later. Hundreds of people assisted in search efforts in the weeks following -- efforts that were soon put on hold when winter arrived.

Seven months after Dylan was reported missing, his remains were found off a U.S. Forest Service road.

It took about five years after Dylan’s remains were found for Mark’s arrest.

