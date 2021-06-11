House fire safety heading into summer: tips from CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple house fires across Colorado Springs are under investigation right now by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

In less than 48 hours we’ve seen four fires. The latest was Friday morning at a home off Ramblewood in northern Colorado Springs.

Firefighters had that fire out in less than ten minutes, the cause is under investigation.

Because there have been so many fires, crews want to remind everyone of some safety tips heading into summer.

So far, there is not a common theme, but Captain Mike Smaldino with CSFD says it’s a good reminder to always be aware when doing projects outside.

“If you are staining your deck, those rags are combustible when they are tossed in a corner,” he said. “So we have had multiple fires caused by spontaneous combustion.”

Firefighters say when you’re working around the home, keep a fire extinguisher or a bucket of water near you.

“So if you are doing electrical work, we see a lot of soldering type things. Watch those areas,” he said.

In addition, when you are grilling, make sure your grill isn’t close to your house.

“Yesterday that was a perfect example, a grill fire,’ Smaldino said. “It’s just one of those things make sure you are paying attention to it. Typically, with summertime, grills might be associated with parties, but have someone who is just watching over there.”

Captian Smaldino wants to remind people who are in a fire situation to get out of the house and stay out. Don’t try to save objects and things inside.

“So we have been very lucky. We have had some property damage and stuff can be replaced--people can’t.”

CSFD also wants people to make sure they have working smoke detectors with working batteries.

Click here for more fire safety tips.

