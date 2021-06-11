Straight Creek Fire burning near Silverthorne now 80 percent contained

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are closing in on full containment of a wildfire burning just off of Interstate 70.

As of Saturday night, the Straight Creek Fire burning east of Dillon Reservoir is 80 percent contained.

Firefighters reached 80 percent containment on the 8-acre #StraightCreekFire today, with full containment expected tomorrow. 50 firefighters made steady progress strengthening containment lines and mopping up through the significant amount of dead and down trees in the burn area. pic.twitter.com/ENvikOe0NE — White River National Forest (@WhiteRiverNews) June 13, 2021

The fire sparked Thursday night just south of I-70. The blaze was originally estimated at 10-15 acres but has since been downgraded to 8. Dozens of firefighters descended on the area, assisted by helicopters, and despite the less-than-optimal fire conditions were able to keep the fire from growing.

“This fire had the potential to significantly grow today,” said Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi on Friday. “The aggressive responsive coordinated among federal, state and local resources kept it small.”

The fire forced some lane closures on I-70 Thursday and Friday. As of Sunday, travel conditions on the interstate are normal. Click here for the latest travel alerts from CDOT.

The Straight Creek Trail and Tenderfoot trail system in the White River National Forest are currently closed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

