Straight Creek Fire burning near Silverthorne now 80 percent contained

Fire crews at the scene of the Straight Creek Fire burning near Silverthorne and Dillon.
Fire crews at the scene of the Straight Creek Fire burning near Silverthorne and Dillon.(White River National Forest)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:11 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are closing in on full containment of a wildfire burning just off of Interstate 70.

As of Saturday night, the Straight Creek Fire burning east of Dillon Reservoir is 80 percent contained.

The fire sparked Thursday night just south of I-70. The blaze was originally estimated at 10-15 acres but has since been downgraded to 8. Dozens of firefighters descended on the area, assisted by helicopters, and despite the less-than-optimal fire conditions were able to keep the fire from growing.

“This fire had the potential to significantly grow today,” said Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi on Friday. “The aggressive responsive coordinated among federal, state and local resources kept it small.”

The fire forced some lane closures on I-70 Thursday and Friday. As of Sunday, travel conditions on the interstate are normal. Click here for the latest travel alerts from CDOT.

The Straight Creek Trail and Tenderfoot trail system in the White River National Forest are currently closed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

