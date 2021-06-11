Platte River Fire in Jefferson County now 50 percent contained

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire burning in Jefferson County is now 50 percent contained, officials said Sunday morning.

“Yesterday, crews continued to improve fire lines surrounding the Platte River Fire and used a helicopter to drop water which cooled hot spots. Today’s numbers reflect this hard work, with containment at 50 percent. Most of this containment is in the areas north of County Road 97 and along the southern edge of the main fire, south of CR97,” the U.S. Forest Service said.

The Platte River Fire reportedly started Thursday afternoon on private land, then spread to United States Forest Service land. The United States Forest Service is reporting the fire is burning about 4 miles northeast of Buffalo Creek and 2 miles east of Foxton in the Ramona Gulch area. Multiple crews including a helicopter and two large air tankers were called in to help with the fight. The fire has been named the Platte River Fire. The area is southwest of Denver and close to Roxborough Park.

Evacuations issued Thursday night will remain in place at least through Sunday night. An evacuation center was set up at Conifer High School but has since been closed.

There are currently no reports of structures lost.

The fire remains at 37 acres as of Sunday. Jefferson County Road 97 is closed south of the junction with County Road 96 (Foxton Road).

Today crews on the north side of the fire will be engaged in mop up around the structures. On the south side of the fire the Tatanka Hotshots will again cross the South Platte River on a raft with the help of the West Metro Swift Water Rescue Team. https://t.co/1cni8A52Ih pic.twitter.com/PUWNKepoh6 — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) June 12, 2021

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Click here for the latest information from the USFS.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.