Firefighter injured responding to a house fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in the Old Colorado city area of Colorado Springs Thursday evening.

Just before 4:30 p.m. flames were visible on the front of a home in a neighborhood near Uintah Street and N. 28th Street.

The fire was knocked out in less than one hour. No one living at the home was injured, but one firefighter was sent to the hospital because of the flames. Details on how serious the firefighter’s injuries are were not immediately available.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.