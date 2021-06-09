Man arrested in Maryland for allegedly shooting off-duty Pueblo firefighter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of shooting an off-duty firefighter is on his way back to Colorado to face charges after being arrested in Maryland last week.

Stevan Hernandez, 38, bounced from state to state following the June shooting trying to evade law enforcement before he was recognized by a citizen who alerted Baltimore County authorities, the Pueblo Police Department said Wednesday. He was arrested July 9 and is in the process of being extradited the 1,700 miles back to Pueblo.

According to Pueblo police, a city firefighter was out with coworkers early in the morning of June 6 when someone in a sedan parked nearby began firing off shots. The firefighter was hit once in the leg. Investigators said at the time that the incident may have started with a group of people harassing a homeless man. The group fled when the firefighters went to help the man, but a short time later, gunshots were fired in their direction. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street

The firefighter’s injury was not life-threatening.

Hernandez faces one count of first-degree assault and eight counts of attempted first-degree murder.

