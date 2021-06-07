Advertisement

Troopers: Man drags pedestrian with car, then hides body

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road...
The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road early Sunday when Joseph Charles Strickland hit him with his car.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:18 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Troopers say a 28-year-old Florida man is accused of dragging the body of a pedestrian he struck with his car and then leaving it behind a bait shop.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road early Sunday when Joseph Charles Strickland hit him with his car.

He told his roommates he’d hit a deer. They pushed the car home.

The next morning a roommate called deputies.

Meanwhile, a human leg was spotted on a roadside.

Investigators used a cadaver dog to find the rest of the body and arrested Strickland on multiple charges.

