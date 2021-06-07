Advertisement

T-shirt display pays tribute to 46 children slain in Missouri last year

An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger...
An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger killed in homicide cases last year.
By KMOV staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger killed in homicide cases last year.

There are 46 T-shirts on display, corresponding to the number of children killed.

“In some of the cases, it was donated by a family member, and they wore the T-shirt, the child killed,” Gail Wechsler said.

That number does not include unintentional shootings or suicides. Organizers say that number would be more than 100 for Missouri.

The display is put up by the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

“We are nonpartisan. It’s not just for moms, and we are not anti-Second Amendment. We are about gun violence prevention,” Wechsler said.

She said the group is working on gun violence prevention across the country and in Washington D.C.

“One that’s really a priority nationally is background checks on all gun sales,” Wechsler said. “We also want to see loopholes closed in some of these domestic violence laws so that those who have been found to be domestic abusers do not have access to a firearm.”

In the past 10 years, gun deaths have increased 47% in Missouri compared to a 17% national average, and according to the CDC, Missouri leads the country in child slayings.

It’s these shocking statistics that this group is trying to bring attention to, one little T-shirt at a time.

“It’s been touching people whenever they come to see it. It’s inspiring, it’s tragic and we are hoping it moves people to do something to try and stop this epidemic we have,” Wechsler said.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash at Northern Ave & Orman Ave Saturday. Pueblo Police arrested Alisha...
Two people killed in motorcycle crash in Pueblo Saturday, suspect arrested for DUI, vigil held
The scene of a two-car crash near North Powers Boulevard and East Platte Avenue 6/6/2021.
Three taken to hospital after alleged DUI crash, closing several roads Sunday morning
The scene of a rollover crash near I-25 and the Bijou exit just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Rollover crash sends multiple people to the hospital Saturday night
A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police...
Colorado Springs police officer shot Friday night, suspect still on the run
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at police officer & drivers during pursuit
Man arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at officer & drivers during police pursuit in Fountain

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration said it granted approval to the drug developed by Biogen for...
FDA approves much-debated Alzheimer’s drug panned by experts
According to Colorado State Patrol, highway 6 near Clear Creek Canyon is back open after a car...
Car crashes into river on Highway 6 near Clear Creek Canyon
LETAC expected to make recommendations for CSPD soon
Colorado Springs police oversight committee wants to hear from community face-to-face
NOAA's Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory is perched high atop Hawaii's largest...
Carbon dioxide levels hit 50% higher than preindustrial time
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status