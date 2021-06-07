Advertisement

Pulisic scores in extra time, US beats Mexico 3-2

Mexico's Diego Lainez (14) celebrates a goal against the United States during the second half...
Mexico's Diego Lainez (14) celebrates a goal against the United States during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League championship soccer match, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:22 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - Christian Pulisic converted a penalty kick in the 114th minute, backup goalkeeper Ethan Horvath stopped Andrés Guardado’s penalty kick in the 124th minute and the United States overcame an early defensive blunder to beat Mexico 3-2 in a final of the first CONCACAF Nations League that turned on three video reviews.

Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie scored as the U.S. twice overcame deficits.

Pulisic, fresh off of winning the Champions League with Chelsea on May 29, cut inside the penalty area and was pulled down by Carlos Salcedo in the 108th minute.

