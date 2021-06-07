Pueblo Fire Department responds to shed fire Monday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Fire Department quickly put out a shed fire Monday morning near North Queens Avenue and East 12th Street on the east side of Pueblo. Firefighters say the shed was not occupied at the time of the fire.

PFD responded to a non occupied shed fire this morning. The fire was quickly knocked down by E-36, E-38 caught the plug,... Posted by Pueblo Fire Department on Monday, June 7, 2021

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

The Pueblo Fire Department is asking residents to check security cameras if unattended fires, like this one, happen in sheds, alleys, or garages in your neighborhood. If you see anything out of the ordinary, call Pueblo Police right away.

