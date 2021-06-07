Advertisement

Pueblo Fire Department responds to shed fire Monday morning

Pueblo Fire Department quickly put out a shed fire Monday morning near North Queens Avenue and...
Pueblo Fire Department quickly put out a shed fire Monday morning near North Queens Avenue and East 12th Street on the east side of Pueblo(Pueblo Fire Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Fire Department quickly put out a shed fire Monday morning near North Queens Avenue and East 12th Street on the east side of Pueblo. Firefighters say the shed was not occupied at the time of the fire.

PFD responded to a non occupied shed fire this morning. The fire was quickly knocked down by E-36, E-38 caught the plug,...

Posted by Pueblo Fire Department on Monday, June 7, 2021

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

The Pueblo Fire Department is asking residents to check security cameras if unattended fires, like this one, happen in sheds, alleys, or garages in your neighborhood. If you see anything out of the ordinary, call Pueblo Police right away.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash at Northern Ave & Orman Ave Saturday. Pueblo Police arrested Alisha...
Two people killed in motorcycle crash in Pueblo Saturday, suspect arrested for DUI, vigil held
The scene of a two-car crash near North Powers Boulevard and East Platte Avenue 6/6/2021.
Three taken to hospital after alleged DUI crash, closing several roads Sunday morning
The scene of a rollover crash near I-25 and the Bijou exit just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Rollover crash sends multiple people to the hospital Saturday night
A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police...
Colorado Springs police officer shot Friday night, suspect still on the run
File photo.
Police: Man arrested following “disturbance involving a gun” Saturday

Latest News

Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Citizens Service Center in El Paso County
The Commerce City Police Department says highway 2 between 88th Avenue and 104th Avenue for a...
Semi-truck rolls into backyard after crash in Commerce City
6.7.21
Hot week ahead
6.7.21
Hot week ahead