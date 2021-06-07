Advertisement

Mountain Metro launching new route to serve Colorado Springs Airport

The route will also reportedly serve Peak Innovation Park, including the Amazon sorting and distribution center
Mountain Metro Bus Service.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mountain Metro is implementing a new route starting June 14!

Mountain Metro says Express route 37 will “service Colorado’s Small Airport and Peak Innovation Park, including the Amazon sorting and distribution center”.

Click here for specific information, including when and where the route will be running.

