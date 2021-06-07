Advertisement

Miami police: Boyfriend kills woman, teen, wounds 3 others

The shootings happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
The shootings happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida’s Miami-Dade County say a 42-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were fatally shot and three others were wounded by the woman’s boyfriend.

It happened early Monday at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base south of Miami.

News outlets report the 42-year-old man later killed himself as officers tried to negotiate with him outside the apartment.

Police say an 11-year-old girl was in critical condition and a 16-year-old boy was in stable condition.

An 18-year-old was being treated for his injuries but a condition wasn’t available.

Police didn’t release additional information. An investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash at Northern Ave & Orman Ave Saturday. Pueblo Police arrested Alisha...
Two people killed in motorcycle crash in Pueblo Saturday, suspect arrested for DUI, vigil held
The scene of a two-car crash near North Powers Boulevard and East Platte Avenue 6/6/2021.
Three taken to hospital after alleged DUI crash, closing several roads Sunday morning
The scene of a rollover crash near I-25 and the Bijou exit just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Rollover crash sends multiple people to the hospital Saturday night
A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police...
Colorado Springs police officer shot Friday night, suspect still on the run
File photo.
Police: Man arrested following “disturbance involving a gun” Saturday

Latest News

In an Instagram post early Monday, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing...
Jeff Bezos is going into space with his brother
Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Citizens Service Center in El Paso County
Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships,...
Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title
A rat named Magawa retired after years spent sniffing out land mines in Cambodia.
Mine-sniffing rat Magawa ends years of hard work in Cambodia
The Commerce City Police Department says highway 2 between 88th Avenue and 104th Avenue for a...
Police: 4-car crash, including fuel tanker reported in Commerce City