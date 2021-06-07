Advertisement

Marchessault’s hat trick lifts Vegas to 5-1 win over Avs

Vegas Golden Knights center Patrick Brown (38) scores a goal against Colorado Avalanche...
Vegas Golden Knights center Patrick Brown (38) scores a goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By W.G. RAMIREZ
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:18 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Jonathan Marchessault had his fourth career hat trick to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche to tie their second-round series at two games apiece.

Max Pacioretty and Patrick Brown also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 17 saves for his 87th career playoff victory and is one shy of tying Ed Belfour for fifth on the all-time list. The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 18,081, the largest to attend an NHL game this season.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at Colorado. Brandon Saad had the only goal for the Avalanche.

6/6/2021 10:40:03 PM (GMT -6:00)

