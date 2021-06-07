Marchessault’s hat trick lifts Vegas to 5-1 win over Avs

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Jonathan Marchessault had his fourth career hat trick to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche to tie their second-round series at two games apiece.

Max Pacioretty and Patrick Brown also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 17 saves for his 87th career playoff victory and is one shy of tying Ed Belfour for fifth on the all-time list. The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 18,081, the largest to attend an NHL game this season.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at Colorado. Brandon Saad had the only goal for the Avalanche.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/6/2021 10:40:03 PM (GMT -6:00)