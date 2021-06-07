Man arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at officer & drivers during police pursuit in Fountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Fountain Police Officer arrested a man Sunday evening after a pursuit through El Paso County. Investigators say the suspect pointed a handgun at the officer and other motorists multiple times throughout the chase.

A spokesperson for the Fountain Police Department says the officer attempted to pull over the suspect in a white Honda Civic near I-25 and South Santa Fe around 5:30p.m Sunday for a minor traffic violation. When the officer turned on his lights for the traffic stop, the driver reportedly took off at a high speed.

Fountain Police say the man pointed a black handgun at the officer when he tried to get a license plate number.

The officer chased the suspect through the city of Fountain, unincorporated El Paso County, and into Colorado Springs. In a press release sent out Sunday night, Fountain Police revealed the suspect pointed the gun at the officer and other drivers at least three times during the pursuit.

A man was taken into custody just before 6:00 p.m. near South Academy Blvd and El Morro Rd. Fountain Police say the officer used a vehicle intervention technique to stop the suspect’s car.

Fountain Police are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time, citing an active investigation.

The Fountain Police Department is asking for any potential witnesses, or anyone with any information about this incident to contact Officer Venegas at (719) 225-3559.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.