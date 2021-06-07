Hikers injured in avalanche on Colorado mountain

DENVER (AP) - Authorities say four hikers were injured when they were caught in an avalanche on a Colorado peak.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of people being swept into a rock field by an avalanche just after 9 a.m. Sunday. The incident occurred on Torreys Peak, a popular hiking spot near Idaho Springs. Undersheriff Bruce Snelling says the hikers sustained minor injuries and were able to leave the mountain on their own or were evacuated.

Some Colorado peaks hold snow well into the summer and avalanches can occur at any time of the year.

