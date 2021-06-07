Advertisement

Hikers injured in avalanche on Colorado mountain

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:04 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Authorities say four hikers were injured when they were caught in an avalanche on a Colorado peak.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of people being swept into a rock field by an avalanche just after 9 a.m. Sunday. The incident occurred on Torreys Peak, a popular hiking spot near Idaho Springs. Undersheriff Bruce Snelling says the hikers sustained minor injuries and were able to leave the mountain on their own or were evacuated.

Some Colorado peaks hold snow well into the summer and avalanches can occur at any time of the year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash at Northern Ave & Orman Ave Saturday. Pueblo Police arrested Alisha...
Two people killed in motorcycle crash in Pueblo Saturday, suspect arrested for DUI, vigil held
The scene of a two-car crash near North Powers Boulevard and East Platte Avenue 6/6/2021.
Three taken to hospital after alleged DUI crash, closing several roads Sunday morning
The scene of a rollover crash near I-25 and the Bijou exit just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Rollover crash sends multiple people to the hospital Saturday night
A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police...
Colorado Springs police officer shot Friday night, suspect still on the run
File photo.
Police: Man arrested following “disturbance involving a gun” Saturday

Latest News

Pueblo Fire Department quickly put out a shed fire Monday morning near North Queens Avenue and...
Pueblo Fire Department responds to shed fire Monday morning
Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Citizens Service Center in El Paso County
The Commerce City Police Department says highway 2 between 88th Avenue and 104th Avenue for a...
Semi-truck rolls into backyard after crash in Commerce City
6.7.21
Hot week ahead
6.7.21
Hot week ahead