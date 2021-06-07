El Paso County Commissioners appoint new County Administrator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Board of El Paso County Commissioners announced Bret Waters as the new County Administrator on Monday.

Prior to this role, Waters reportedly served as the Deputy Cheif of Staff under Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Steve Bach. The county said in a press release, “Waters led a substantial number of various divisions and departments within Colorado Springs. Waters also served nine years as the Emergency Management Director for the City of Colorado Springs. As Emergency Manager, Waters championed emergency preparedness, evacuation plans and drills.”

Board Chair Stan VanderWerf, is excited to have Waters as a part of the team and says he will help solve issues in the Colorado Springs community.

“As an organization, we value our residents, integrity, and doing the right thing. Bret perfectly reflects our values. I’m thrilled he will lead our organization, carry out our vision as commissioners, and solve complex issues facing our community. He has been in the trenches with us during times of crisis, like the COVID pandemic and wildfires that have threatened our region. Many people’s lives are already better because of Bret’s service to our community. We have no doubt Bret will make El Paso County residents proud” said VanderWerf.

The County Administrator role is one of two positions directly appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. Waters will reportedly begin his tenure on July 12, 2021.

Waters released a statement on his new role:

“I admire El Paso County’s culture, leadership, and commitment to serving our community. That’s what inspired me to apply for this position. I’m excited to be part of a team of dedicated leaders, community partners, and employees. There’s no doubt in my mind that we will accomplish incredible things together”.

The current County Administrator, Amy Folsom, announced her retirement on March 1, 2021, after 25 years of service. The city says Folsom’s last day will be in August.

